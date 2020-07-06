New Delhi [India], July 6 (ANI): With 24,248 new COVID-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 count neared the 7 lakh mark with 6,97,413 cases, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday.

As per the Health Ministry, there are 2,53,287 active cases in the country while 4,24,432 patients have been cured or discharged. While one patient has migrated.

425 new deaths were reported in the last 24 hours in the country due to COVID-19, taking the number of patients succumbing to the deadly virus to 19,693.

The ministry said that the Union Government has emphasized on increasing testing, prompt contact tracing and timely clinical management of the COVID19 cases.

"The national Positivity Rate stands at 6.73 per cent," it said.

"Many States report lower COVID-19 positivity rate than the national average of 6.73 per cent. Their tests per million also higher than the national average," added the ministry.

As per the Health Ministry, Maharashtra continues to be the most impacted state from the infection with 2,06,619 cases and 8,822 fatalities due to the virus.

Tamil Nadu reports 61 deaths and 3,827 new COVID-19 positive cases today. The total number of positive cases stands at 1,14,978 including 46,833 active cases and 1,571 deaths.

Delhi crossed 1 lakh mark, with 1,379 new cases reported in the last 24 hours. Total number of cases stands at 1,00,823 including 72,088 recovered/discharged/migrated and 25,620 active cases.

48 deaths reported today; the death toll is at 3,115.

Meanwhile, the ministry said, Central efforts led to big jump in COVID-19 testing in Delhi while the positivity rate declines.

"Hike in per day tests from 5,481 in 1st week of June 2020 to 18,766 in 1st week of July 2020," Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that the number of ICU beds at Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital has been increased from 45 to 200 to treat coronavirus patients.

Kejriwal and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia paid a visit to Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital in order to review COVID19 preparedness.

The Indian Council of Medical Research informed that the total number of samples tested up to July 5 is 99,69,662 of which 1,80,596 samples were tested yesterday.

Karnataka reported 1,843 COVID-19 cases and 30 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking total number of cases to 25,317 including 10,527 recoveries and 401 deaths. Highest 981 cases have been reported in Bengaluru in the last 24 hours according to the State Health Department.

Chandigarh reported 21 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking total cases to 487 including 80 active cases and 6 deaths.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday said that the state has reported 193 new COVID-19 positive cases, taking the total number of positive cases to 5,522. Active cases stand at 2,252.

A total of 354 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Madhya Pradesh today, taking the total number cases to 15,284. Death toll rose to 617 after 9 deaths were reported.

Meanwhile, 3 more personnel of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. There are total 151 active cases and 273 have recovered till date in the force.

Himachal Pradesh COVID-19 count reached 1,071 on Monday, out of which 301 cases are active, the state health department said.

Mizoram reported 5 new COVID-19 positive cases; the total number of cases in the state stands at 191 including 58 active cases and 133 cured/discharged.

In the last 24 hours, 933 new cases and 24 deaths have been reported in Uttar Pradesh. There are 8,718 active cases, 19,109 discharges so far and 809 patients have succumbed to the infection, UP Additional Chief Secretary (Home), Awanish Awasthi said.

According to the Union Health Ministry, West Bengal has reported 22,126 COVID-19 cases including, 6,658 active cases, 14,711 cured and 757 deaths.

While, Gujarat has reported 36,037 cases including, 8,202 active cases 25,892 recovered and 1,943 deaths as of Monday.

A total of 1,322 COVID-19 cases were reported in Andhra Pradesh on Monday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 20,019, an officer said. With seven persons succumbing to coronavirus infection on Monday, the death toll in the State now stands at 239. (ANI)

