New Delhi [India], January 18 (ANI): India's cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 158.04 crore on Tuesday, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

As per government data, 1,58,04,41,770 vaccine doses have been administered so far.

The ministry said that this has been achieved through 1,69,76,817 sessions.

In the last 24 hours, a total of 79,91,230 vaccine doses were inoculated to the eligible population.

Over 50 lakh precautionary doses of the vaccine have been administered.

The ministry informed that 50,84,410 precautionary doses have been administered so far. Of these, 19,92,671 doses were given to healthcare workers, 16,85,446 to frontline workers and 14,06,293 to those above 60 years with co-morbidities.

In the age groups 15-18 years, 3,59,30,929 vaccine doses have been administered.

Meanwhile, as per official sources, no decision has yet been taken by the Union Health Ministry on vaccination for children of age group 12-14 years.

India COVID vaccination drive completed one year on January 16, 2022.

The drive initially started last year by inoculating vaccines to healthcare workers, it was then expanded to frontline workers, followed by people above 60 years of age and those above 45 years with comorbidities on March 1 last year. Later it was also expanded to all above 45 years of age on April 1, 2021 and then those above 18 years of age on May 1, 2021.

The vaccination drive for those between the age group 15-18 was started on January 3, 2022 and for administering the precautionary doses to the healthcare workers, frontline workers and sixty plus individuals then commenced on January 10 this year. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)