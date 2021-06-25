New Delhi, Jun 25 (PTI) India's cumulative Covid Vaccination Coverage has crossed 31 crore, according to a provisional report, the Union health ministry said on Friday.

The new phase of universalisation of vaccination started from June 21, and over 60 lakh vaccine doses were administered on Friday, the report stated.

On Friday, over 35.9 lakh people received their first dose and 77,664 their second dose in the age group of 18-44 years, the ministry said.

Cumulatively, 7.87 crore people in this age-group across the country have received their first dose and 17.09 lakh their second dose since the start of Phase-3 of the vaccination drive, it said.

Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal have administered to more than 10 lakh beneficiaries in the 18-44 years group their first dose of Covid vaccine, the ministry said.

