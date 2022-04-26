New Delhi [India], April 26 (ANI): The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, informed on Tuesday that the country's cumulative vaccination coverage has exceeded 187.95 crore (1,87,95,76,423) through 2,30,89,167 sessions, as per the provisional reports till 7 am.

According to the ministry, the COVID-19 vaccination for the age group of 12-14 years was started on 16 March 2022 and 2,70,96,975 (1st dose) and 37,27,130 (2nd dose) have been administered to them.

The people of the age group 15-18 years have been provided with 5,82,03,865 1st dose and 4,15,67,113 2nd dose of the Coronavirus vaccine, said the ministry.

Of this cumulative vaccine coverage, 2,69,76,618 precaution doses have been administered to the ones eligible. As many as 47,15,948 precaution doses have been given to the health care workers (HCWs) and 74,02,619 jabs of it were given to the front line workers (FLWs).

1,02,702 precaution doses have been given to the people belonging to the age group 18-44 years, and 3,65,509, and 1,43,89,840 were given to the ones belonging to the age group 45-59 years and over 60 years, respectively.

However, the HCWs were given with the 1,04,04,823 (1st Dose) and 1,00,13,086 (2nd Dose) against Covid-19, whereas 1,84,15,129 (1st Dose) and 1,75,33,583 (2nd Dose) were given to the FLWs.

The people in the age group were administered with 55,55,33,820 (1st Dose) and 47,60,68,522 (2nd Dose) against Covid-19, whereas 20,28,90,196 (1st Dose) and 18,74,97,026 (2nd Dose) were given to the ones in the age group 45-59 years.

The senior citizens (with the age of more than 60 years) have been given 12,68,43,833 (1st Dose) and 11,68,04,704 (2nd Dose) vaccines against the Coronavirus.

With India's current active caseload at 15,636, the active cases now constitute 0.04 per cent of the total positive cases in the country.

"Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.75 per cent. 1,970 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,25,23,311," it said.

With 2,483 new cases reported in the last 24 hours, the country saw a total of 4,49,197 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 83.54 Crore (83,54,69,014) cumulative tests.

The weekly positivity rate in the country currently stands at 0.58 per cent and the Daily Positivity rate is also reported to be 0.55 per cent. (ANI)

