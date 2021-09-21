By Shalini Bhardwaj

New Delhi [India], September 21 (ANI): India's decision to export the COVID-19 vaccine could have an immense positive impact on health security within India as well as globally, said the global vaccine alliance 'Gavi' on Tuesday.

Also Read | Chandigarh Man Held for Stealing 19 High-End Bicycles of Morning Walkers from Parks.

A spokesperson of Gavi told ANI that the global alliance is keen on collaborating with the Serum Institute of India (SII) for the export of the COVID-19 vaccine.

"Our priority right now is to engage with the Government of India and SII to understand the impact this will have on our supply schedule, as we race to protect as many vulnerable people as we can from COVID-19," said the spokesperson.

Also Read | Mumbai: Actress Receives Undergarments, Sex Toys Several Times in Past Two Months; Harrasment Case Registered.

The Government of India on Monday announced its decision to resume the export of vaccines against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19 ) from October. Announcing the decision, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said India will resume the export of COVID-19 vaccines under its 'Vaccine Maitri' initiative to fulfil the country's commitment towards COVAX.

Welcoming the move, the Gavi spokesperson said, "We welcome news reports that India is to resume exports of COVID-19 vaccines to the rest of the world. This could have an immense positive impact on both health security within India as well as globally."

COVAX is co-led by the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), Gavi and the World Health Organization (WHO), alongside key delivery partner UNICEF. Its aim is to accelerate the development and manufacture of COVID-19 vaccines and to guarantee fair and equitable access for every country in the world, particularly in low and middle-income countries. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)