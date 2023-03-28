Pune (Maharashtra) [India], March 28 (ANI): Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday, said that India's defence export will touch Rs 35,000-40,000 crore by the year 2026.

Rajnath Singh was delivering the Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw memorial lecture on the topic 'The role of youth in nation building' organised by Symbiosis International University in Pune.

Addressing the event, Defence Minister said, "First there should be a sense of self-confidence that we will make India Atmanirbhar. In 2014, we used to do the defence export of only Rs 900 crore but since India has adopted Indianisation, today we are doing the defence export of Rs 15,000 crore to Rs 16,000 crore".

He said about being confident that by 2026, the country will be doing approximately Rs 35,000 crore to Rs 40,000 crore in export in the defence sector.

"There is a need to create an eco-system and more than the eco-system, there is generate self-confidence among ourselves, as with self-confidence, anything is possible," he added.

He said that he is proud of the defence forces for the kind of procurement they have done of indigenous items.

"The 80 per cent of items, they have procured are indigenous items," he added. (ANI)

