New Delhi [India], October 10 (ANI): Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Thursday said that India has the best democratic system in the world and urged people not to be disheartened by parliamentary disruptions.

Rijiju defended the frequent disruptions in Parliament, describing them as a feature of India's vibrant democracy rather than a sign of dysfunction.

Addressing the 120th Annual Session of the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI) at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi, Rijiju said, "As a democratic nation, vibrant parliamentary democracy, we have a very critical responsibility in our hands. Sometimes people see chaos in the parliament and ask why there is so much chaos. There are gaps between people's perception and reality. It is not that there is no work in the parliament. Sometimes there is no work. This is true. But when the opposition party creates a ruckus or does something, we give them space and respect. So, the parliament does get adjournment, but that is only when there are heavy ruckuses, scenes created by the opposition. But I welcome all the chaos in the parliament if it is based on some worthy issues which are concerning the nation."

He further said that a parliament with different ideologies, set-up and diversity is bound to have ruckus.

"Parliament is a platform where there are people from different ideologies and set-ups. That is the voice of the people. Parliament with diverse people is bound to have a ruckus. So when I was asked ruckus in the Parliament, I said, Where would there be a ruckus in the Parliament? It must be in the Parliament," Rijiju asserted.

The Parliamentary Affairs Minister urged the people not to become dejected by the Parliamentary disruptions, saying that when the Parliament has to work, it does so and passes important bills, even in the face of ruckus.

Rijiju stated, "My request to our learned audiences is don't get dejected by the news reports that Parliament doesn't work. It's not like that. When the Parliament has to work, it has to work for the country, no chaos can stop the Parliament. The Parliament will pass the bill."

Citing example of last monsoon session, he asserted, "In the last monsoon session, the first two weeks, the opposition party created ruckus and we couldn't pass any bills. I kept on discussing with the opposition leaders, pleading with them, let us debate, discuss. All these critical bills are coming. Let us have an intense debate on each provision of those proposed bills. But, when the political interest overtakes the national interest, you don't listen. Then ultimately, we had to pass those critical bills in the deal. There was a ruckus. But we passed the bill. If there is a government, if there is a majority, then we have to pass the bill. We have to run the country."

"All the 14 bills passed in the last monsoon session are critically essential for the national growth... So it's a very interesting Parliamentary democracy. My plea to the people of the country is, never get dejected by the system that we have. You may be disappointed at times because of the outcomes, but this is the best system available anywhere in the world," he added.

The Union Minister also took a veiled dig at Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, saying, "Some people carry small books of the constitution. I want to ask them, first, to read the book in their hands. You must read the provisions and understand the essence of the constitution book, understand the intention of the constitution makers, the fathers of the Indian constitution..."

Calling the Indian Constitution "the biggest and the best in the world," Rijiju said it was intelligently crafted to address challenges of the future and uphold freedoms fundamental to democracy.

He said, "The Indian constitution is so intelligently prepared and created that all the challenges which are foreseeable in the future are addressed in the constitution. Our constitution is not only the biggest constitution in the world, but it is also the best constitution in the world. Our constitution is so beautiful. We are working with the spirit of that constitution... I cannot stop the one who keeps complaining that there is no freedom to speak. It happens in a democratic country. There is freedom of expression. I cannot stop any other person from speaking his mind. That is the beauty of our democracy." (ANI)

