Amreli (Gujarat) [India], January 31 (ANI): More than 1,100 children under the age of 14, representing 20 government and private schools from Amreli, participated today as the Gujarat Titans hosted the Amreli leg of the third edition of Junior Titans here, according to a release.

The one-day event at the Smt S H Gajera Campus - Vidyasabha featured a range of engaging, activity-based sessions designed to promote outdoor sports and physical activity at the grassroots level.

Conceptualised as a non-competitive platform, the initiative encouraged children to experience the joy of outdoor play while building confidence, teamwork and positive fitness habits, the release said.

Junior Titans has become a cornerstone grassroots initiative for Gujarat Titans, engaging more than 10,000 children across Gujarat in its first two editions. Anchored in the philosophy of "Let's Sport Out!", the programme emphasises participation and inclusion, while strengthening the franchise's connection with communities beyond Ahmedabad

Colonel Arvinder Singh, Chief Operating Officer of Gujarat Titans, said, "Following the encouraging response in Surendranagar and Morbi, it was heartening to see the same enthusiasm from children and schools in Amreli. The consistent participation across cities highlights the growing impact of Junior Titans and the strong bond communities across Gujarat share with sport. Through this initiative, we aim to inspire children to embrace active lifestyles through fun and inclusive experiences, while deepening our engagement and helping build a lasting sporting culture across the state."

The Amreli event marked the third stop of the Junior Titans' journey this year. The initiative will next move to Anand on February 7, before concluding with the final leg in Ahmedabad on February 14. (ANI)

