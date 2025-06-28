New Delhi [India], June 27 (ANI): Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi on Friday underlined India's evolving security landscape and the Indian Navy's preparedness to counter emerging threats. He said that the country's evolved approach to treat any act of terror as an act of war has added a new dimension to our operational outlook.

Speaking at the Naval Investiture Ceremony 2025, held at Nausena Bhawan, Admiral Tripathi emphasised the vital role of naval personnel and their unwavering dedication to duty, stating that the Indian Navy's true power rests not in its advanced technology but in the spirit, skill, and commitment of its people.

Also Read | Ludhiana Suicide Case: Elderly Business Couple Dies by Suicide After Alleged Harassment by Bank Officials Over Loan Repayment, Probe Underway.

"India's evolved approach to treat any act of terror as an act of war, has added a new dimension to our operational outlook. Today, a notice to motoring could well be a notice to conflict, and we must be prepared for this new normal," he said.

Recalling Operation Sindoor, he said Indian naval assets were swiftly deployed, showcasing operational readiness that helped deter adversarial actions.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi To Begin 5-Nation Tour on July 2 To Strengthen Global Partnerships.

"You all are well aware that during Operation Sindoor, our ships, submarines, and aircraft were operationally ready and deployed, projecting strength and preparedness to deter any potential actions from our Western adversary. This rapid and measured response not only showcased our strategic reach and maritime dominance but also sent a clear message of resolve, forcing our adversary to plead for a ceasefire ... I would say, just in time!" he added.

Describing the Navy as the fastest-growing arm of India's defence forces, Admiral Tripathi highlighted its induction of cutting-edge platforms -- from unmanned systems and space-based assets to AI-powered technologies.

"The fastest-growing service, the Indian Navy is continuously enhancing its operational capabilities by embracing cutting-edge technologies and inducting state-of-the-art ships, submarines, aircraft, unmanned systems, space-based assets, and AI-driven platforms," he said.

Speaking at the Naval Investiture Ceremony, Navy Chief Admiral Tripathi said, "Our greatest asset, therefore, is not the steel of our warships or the sophistication of our machines, but rather the skill, spirit and commitment of our trained and dedicated workforce. It is their professionalism and dedication that can transform capability into combat power, and platforms into instruments of national resolve."

Admiral Tripathi also extended his congratulations to the medal recipients and units honoured for their distinguished service, operational excellence, and environmental stewardship.

"I am delighted to be part of the Naval Investiture Ceremony 2025. At the outset, I would like to congratulate all the award winners, recipients of Unit Citations and Green Practices Trophy, for their commitment, hard work, diligence and dedication, in service of our Navy and the nation," he said.

"The grandeur of this occasion perfectly reflects the honours we confer today, on the most deserving. Each medal awarded, each citation read, is not merely a recognition of gallantry, devotion to duty, and professional excellence; it stands as a powerful symbol of the Navy's enduring spirit, courage under fire, and unwavering commitment to service before self," said Admiral Tripathi.

Adding further, he said, "Our awardees have demonstrated, what it truly means to serve with honour - whether in challenging operations at sea; executing complex missions in the air; conducting silent patrols beneath the sea; pursuing operational excellence or championing environmental stewardship, their actions embody the very essence of our Navy's ethos."

The Navy Chief said, "As we navigate an era filled with complex and rapidly changing global security environment, the role of the Indian Navy is more critical than ever. The shifting geopolitical and geostrategic landscape, along with various ongoing conflicts worldwide, has significantly increased the frequency, diversity, and complexity of our tasks."

He said, "As the fastest-growing service, the Indian Navy is continuously enhancing its operational capabilities by embracing cutting-edge technologies and inducting state-of-the-art ships, submarines, aircraft, unmanned systems, space-based assets, and Al-driven platforms. But, while technology and platforms are critical enablers, it is the personnel behind these systems, their professionalism and never-say-die spirit, that ensures our collective success."

"Our greatest asset, therefore, is not the steel of our warships or the sophistication of our machines, but rather the skill, spirit and commitment, of our trained and dedicated work force. It is their professionalism and dedication that can transform capability into combat power, and platforms into instruments of national resolve," said Admiral Tripathi.

The Admiral said that the navy personnel have always risen to the occasion, countering every challenge with determination and tactical acumen and that their selfless service and unwavering commitment has brought laurels for the Indian Navy, and to our nation, time and again.

He also mentioned about the significance of deep research and in-depth analysis in today's day and age.

Emphasising the value of intellectual depth in modern warfare, the Navy Chief cited Voltaire, and said, "No problem can withstand the assault of sustained thinking," and encouraged continued emphasis on research, innovation and tactical agility.

Emphasising the value of intellectual depth in modern warfare, the Navy Chief cited Voltaire, and said, "As one of the award categories today aptly highlights, it is only through intellectual rigour, professional reading, and innovative thinking that we can stay tactically agile and operationally sharp. I will repeat what Voltaire had once said---'No problem can withstand the assault of sustained thinking."

To the officers and sailors, Admiral Tripathi said, "Your achievements inspire us all. I extend my heartfelt congratulations to all medal recipients and nine units for their well-deserved recognition. Your conduct reflects the very best of naval tradition, and serves to remind us that excellence is not just an act, but a habit. I will urge you to keep pushing boundaries and setting new benchmarks for others to follow."

Admiral Tripathi also expressed gratitude to the families of the navy personnel and said, "Your constant support, strength, and encouragement are the unseen anchors that keep our personnel steady and resolute. Today's honours are as much yours as they are theirs. I congratulate and thank each one of you."

He also complimented the CPS and his Team for this well-planned and conducted maiden Investiture Ceremony at Nausena Bhawan.

"Let this Ceremony at new Nausena Bhawan be remembered not just as an event of honour and recognition, but as a reaffirmation of our collective commitment to professional excellence and our duty to the Nation," he said.

"May the spirit of service before self, continue to guide each one of us as we nurture a Combat Ready, Credible, Cohesive and Future Ready Indian Navy - ready to protect and promote India's maritime interests - Anytime, Anywhere, Anyhow," concluded Admiral Tripathi. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)