New Delhi [India], March 2 (ANI): India's first World Peace Center established by Ahimsa Vishwa Bharti under the guidance of Jain Acharya Lokesh was inaugurated by former President, Ram Nath Kovind, Governor of Punjab, Gulab Chand Kataria, Governor of Bihar, Arif Mohammad Khan, Chief Minister of Haryana, Nayab Singh Saini, Founder of Art of Living, Shri Shri Ravi Shankar, renowned Kathavachak Morari Bapu, Govinddev Giri and many eminent religious leaders in Gurugram.

Swami Ramdev, the founder of Patanjali Yogpeeth, virtually participated and extended greetings on the occasion.

Former President Kovind said that the World Peace Center will work to establish peace and harmony in the world. The voice of this center in Gurugram will also be heard at the United Nations and the World Parliament of Religions.

The inauguration ceremony of the World Peace Center is a 'Mahakumbh' of spirituality and social service, and from here, the wonderful future of world peace and harmony will gain momentum.

Jain Acharya Lokesh said that the world is currently struggling with problems like violence, war, environmental pollution, and inequality. In such a time, the establishment of the World Peace Center will contribute to changing the direction and condition of society.

Sri Sri Ravi Shankar said that in the present times, when materialism is at its peak, it is a matter of pride for us that Acharya Lokesh is trying to re-awaken spiritual consciousness, moral values, and the feeling of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam through the World Peace Centre.

Swami Ramdev said that under the leadership of Acharya Lokesh, the World Peace Center is continuously making efforts not only in India but worldwide to establish nonviolence, peace and harmony, uplift human values, and build national character.

Morari Bapu said that it is evident that the ideals of great men like Bhagwan Mahavir, Bhagwan Ram, Lord Buddha, and Guru Nanak will be spread from the seven-story center standing on four pillars of right knowledge, philosophy, character, and penance in the capital of India, Delhi NCR Gurugram.

Governor Gulab Chand Kataria said that the son of Rajasthan Acharya Lokesh was honored with the National Communal Harmony Award by the Government of India and the American Presidential Award; it is a matter of pride for Rajasthan and India.

Governor Arif Mohammad Khan said that the establishment of the World Peace Center is another important step towards world peace and harmony. Through this center, an environment of religious and social tolerance and mutual harmony will be created.

Govinddev Giri said that a spiritual and moral revolution is needed at present. Acharya Lokesh will work in this direction at the global level by establishing the World Peace Center.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said that the land of Gurugram, from where the message of Geeta was spread, will now spread the message of peace, harmony, and human welfare worldwide. It is a matter of pride for Haryana.

Deputy Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Keshav Prasad Maurya said that modern nation-builders had embodied the ideals of justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity through the spirit of service. This center will work to further this objective. (ANI)

