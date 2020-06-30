New Delhi [India], June 30 (ANI): The country's foreign exchange reserves increased by USD 59.5 billion during 2019-20, on a balance of payments basis (excluding valuation effects), the Reserve Bank of India said on Tuesday.

The rise of USD 59.5 billion during 2019-20 is against a decrease of USD 3.3 billion during 2018-19.

The Foreign exchange reserves in nominal terms (including the valuation effects) increased by USD 64.9 billion during 2019-20 as against a decline of USD 11.7 billion in the preceding year.

Earlier today, the RBI had released the balance of payments (BoP) data for January-March 2020. (ANI)

