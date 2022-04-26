New Delhi, Apr 26 (PTI) India's G20 Presidency is a golden opportunity for both India and the International Renewable Energy Agency to explore and work on how renewable energy can accelerate industry transition of hard-to-abate sectors, Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav said on Tuesday.

He was speaking after meeting IRENA Director General Francesco La Camera to discuss issues of mutual interest and areas to strengthen the engagement between the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) and India.

Yadav noted that the global agency can play a vital role in India's efforts towards attainment of its enhanced climate goals announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at COP 26.

“India's Presidency of G20 is a golden opportunity for both India and IRENA to explore and work on how renewable energy can accelerate industry transition of hard-to-abate sectors.

“Given IRENA's huge global experiences in renewable energy, especially on solar energy, IRENA can play a vital role in India's efforts towards attainment of enhanced climate goals announced by the prime minister at COP 26,” the minister said.

India will hold the Presidency of the G20 from 1 December 2022 to 30 November 2023, culminating with the G20 Summit in India in 2023. G20 is the premier forum for international economic cooperation that plays an important role in global economic governance.

The environment minister further underlined that IRENA may also explore how it can be a part of Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI) and LeadIT, which are spearheaded by India.

CDRI and LeadIT, the leadership group for Industry Transition, are initiatives by India that underline the needs of developing countries.

Both sides also discussed the importance of providing means of implementation, including finance, technology transfer and capacity building support, for achieving enhanced climate goals by developing countries like India, the ministry said.

