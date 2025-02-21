New Delhi, February 21: The Supreme Court on Friday issued notice on a plea of YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani seeking the cancellation or transfer of an FIR to Mumbai registered against him in Guwahati in connection with India's Got Latent show. A bench of Justices Surya Kant and N Kotishwar Singh issued notice to the states of Maharashtra and Assam on Chanchalani's plea and tagged his plea with YouTuber Ranveer Allahabadia's plea.

His plea sought direction to quash or transfer to Mumbai an FIR registered in Guwahati in connection with the case of allegedly promoting obscenity in the show. Chanchlani is among the persons named in an FIR lodged in Assam, with podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia as the key accused. The Gauhati High Court on Tuesday granted Chanchlani pre-arrest bail and asked him to be present before investigating officers within 10 days. ‘India’s Got Latent’ Row: Rakhi Sawant, Ranveer Allahbadia and Ashish Chanchlani Summoned for These Dates by Maharashtra Cyber Cell.

On February 18, the Supreme Court lambasted Allahabadia for his inappropriate comments during his guest appearance on the show and described it as "dirty and perverted" and also granted him protection from arrest. Ranveer Allahbadia Controversy: YouTuber-Podcaster Moves Supreme Court Challenging Multiple FIRs Against Him Over ‘India’s Got Latent’ Remarks.

On February 11, the Chief Minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma said the Guwahati Police have registered an FIR against YouTubers and social influencers Allahabadia, Samay Raina, Ashish Chanchlani, Jaspreet Singh, Apoorva Makhija, and others for promoting obscenity and engaging in sexually explicit and vulgar discussions on India's Got Latent. FIRs have been registered against them in Mumbai and Guwahati.

