New Delhi [India], October 14 (ANI): India's nationwide COVID-19 vaccination coverage on Thursday reached 97 crores, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Meanwhile, India reported 18,987 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, said Union Health Ministry on Thursday.

With 19,808 recoveries in the last 24 hours, the cumulative recoveries climbed to 3,33,62,709. Currently, India has 2,06,586 active cases of COVID-19.

Meanwhile, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Thursday informed that a total of 13,01,083 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. With this, the total samples tested up to October 13 touched 58,76,64,525. (ANI)

