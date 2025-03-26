New Delhi [India], March 26 (ANI): Parliamentary Standing Committee on External Affairs Chairman Shashi Tharoor on Wednesday informed that discussion with Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri on India's relationship with Bangladesh were held during the standing committee meeting.

Tharoor emphasised that a comprehensive discussion was held on the topic and the committee "seriously" considered all aspects of the relation.

"There were two subjects on the agenda. The bulk of the meeting was devoted to our discussion with the Foreign Secretary on India's relations with Bangladesh. I am not at liberty to tell you anything of what transpired. Other than that, it was a very comprehensive discussion where all aspects were seriously considered," Tharoor said.

A discussion on Indian diaspora on adoption of draft Report on the subject "Indian Diaspora Overseas including NRIs, PIOs, OCIs and Migrant Workers" was also held during the meeting.

India's relation with Bangladesh has taken a hit after the violence against Hindu minorities under the Mohammad Yunus-led interim government after Shiekh Hasina's ouster.

Ministry of External Affairs has repeatedly condemned the violence against the minorities while urging the Bangladesh to protect them and religious institutions.

In the first week of this month, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal noted over 2374 incidents were reported between August 5, 2024, and February 16, 2025, but the police verified only 1254 of them. Moreover, 98% of these incidents were deemed "political in nature."

"We expect Bangladesh to thoroughly investigate and bring all perpetrators of killings, arson, and violence to justice without making such distinctions," said Jaiswal.

He also raised concern over the release of violent extremists sentenced for serious crimes, which has exacerbated the deteriorating law and order situation.

India has also reiterated its support for a stable, peaceful, inclusive, and progressive Bangladesh, where issues are resolved through democratic means and inclusive elections. (ANI)

