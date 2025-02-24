Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], February 24 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of Bageshwar Dham Medical and Science Research Institute in Chhatarpur district of Madhya Pradesh and said India's temples and holy places have been centres of worship as also of science and social consciousness.

Remarking that it was his good fortune to be back in Bundelkhand for the second time in a short span, PM Modi said that Bageshwar Dham would soon be a health centre too.

He added that the Bageshwar Dham Medical and Science Research Institute would be built in an area of 10 acres and a 100 bed facility would be ready in the first phase. He congratulated Dhirendra Shastri for his work and extended his greetings to the people of Bundelkhand.

The Prime Minister remarked that these days there was a class of political leaders who ridiculed religion and were involved in separating people and at times, there was support to such individuals from foreign entities as well to weaken the nation and religion.

He further said that the people who abhor Hindu religion have existed since a long time in various forms. The Prime Minister highlighted the persistent attacks "on our beliefs, traditions, and temples and remarked that these elements attack our saints, culture, and principles".

"They target our festivals, customs, and rituals, and even dare to defame the inherently progressive nature of our religion and culture". PM Modi underscored their agenda to divide our society and break its unity.

In this context, he highlighted the efforts of Dhirendra Shastri. He said Dhirendra Shastri had taken another pledge for the welfare of society and humanity in the form of establishing a cancer institute. Consequently, in Bageshwar Dham. "Our temples, monasteries, and sacred sites have had dual roles as both centers of worship and hubs for scientific and social thought. Our sages have provided us with the science of Ayurveda and Yoga, which is now globally recognized," he said.

He emphasized the belief that service to others and alleviating their suffering is true religion.

He highlighted the sentiments of "Nara in Narayan" and "Shiva in all beings."

Noting the widespread discussions about the Maha Kumbh, which is nearing completion with crores of people having participated, taken a holy dip, and received blessings from saints, PM Modi hailed it as a "Maha Kumbh of Unity" and thanked all the sanitation workers and police officers for their dedicated service.

He pointed out that amidst the Maha Kumbh, a 'Netra Maha Kumbh' was also being held, though it hasn't garnered as much attention, where over two lakh eye check-ups have been conducted, around one-and-a-half lakh people have received free medicine and glasses, and about 16000 patients have been referred to various hospitals for cataract and other surgeries.

The Prime Minister acknowledged the numerous health and service-related initiatives taking place during the Maha Kumbh under the guidance of sages, with thousands of doctors and volunteers participating selflessly. The attendees of the Kumbh have appreciated these efforts, he said.

The Prime Minister underlined the role of religious institutions in running large hospitals across India.

He remarked that many health and science research institutes are managed by religious trusts, providing treatment and service to crores of poor people.

He noted that the sacred pilgrimage site of Chitrakoot in Bundelkhand, associated with Lord Rama, was a major centre for serving the differently-abled and patients.

He also expressed happiness that Bageshwar Dham was adding a new chapter to this glorious tradition by offering blessings of health.

He announced that two days later, on Mahashivaratri, there will be a mass wedding ceremony for 251 daughters. The Prime Minister praised Bageshwar Dham for this noble initiative and extended his heartfelt congratulations and blessings to all the newlywed couples and daughters for a beautiful life ahead.

The Prime Minister remarked that before their Government came to power in 2014, the poor in the country feared the cost of treatment more than the illness itself and pointed out that a serious illness in a family would put the entire family in crisis.

He shared that he also comes from a poor family and has witnessed such hardships and had resolved to reduce the cost of treatment and save more money for the people.

Reiterating his commitment to ensuring that no needy person is left out of Government schemes, PM Modi emphasized the importance of reducing the burden of medical expenses and highlighted the provision of free treatment for every poor person, up to Rs. 5 lakh, through the Ayushman Card. He urged those who have not to get it made as soon as possible.

"Cancer has become a significant issue everywhere; the Government, society, and saints are all united in the fight against cancer," he said.

He remarked on the difficulties faced by villagers when someone is diagnosed with cancer. He highlighted the lack of early detection and the tendency to rely on home remedies for fever and pain, resulting in late diagnosis when the situation worsens. The Prime Minister noted the fear and confusion that grips families upon hearing the diagnosis of cancer, with many only knowing about treatment centers in Delhi and Mumbai.

He emphasized the Government's efforts to address these challenges, including several announcements in this year's budget to combat cancer. He added that he was committed to making cancer medications more affordable and announced the opening of cancer daycare centers in every district over the next three years. These centres will provide both diagnostic and respite care services.

PM Modi also highlighted the opening of cancer clinics in district hospitals and medical centers in local neighborhoods to ensure easier access to treatment.

Emphasising the importance of being cautious and aware to protect against cancer, the Prime Minister remarked that early detection is crucial, as cancer becomes harder to combat once it spreads. He highlighted the ongoing campaign to screen all individuals above 30 years of age and urged everyone to participate and avoid negligence.

He stressed the need for immediate cancer screening if there is any doubt.

Underscoring the importance of accurate information about cancer, stating that it is not a contagious disease and does not spread through touch, PM Modi pointed out that the risk of cancer increases with the use of bidi, cigarettes, gutka, tobacco, and spices, and advised staying away from these substances.

He urged everyone to take care of their body and health and to adopt these precautions diligently to avoid any negligence.

Stressing his dedication to serving the people, the Prime Minister remarked on his previous visit to Chhatarpur, where he inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for projects worth thousands of crores. He highlighted the inclusion of the Rs. 45,000 crore Ken-Betwa Link Project, which had been pending for decades despite multiple governments and leaders visiting Bundelkhand.

The Prime Minister highlighted the significant use of drone technology in villages under the Swamitva Yojana for accurate land measurement and providing solid land records. He noted the successful implementation of this initiative in Madhya Pradesh, where people are now using these documents to easily obtain loans from banks, which are being utilized for businesses, thereby increasing people's income.

Bageshwar Dham Medical and Science Research Institute in Garha village, Chhatarpur district, Madhya Pradesh is being built to ensure better healthcare services for people from all walks of life. The Cancer hospital worth over Rs 200 crore will offer free treatment to underprivileged cancer patients and will be equipped with state-of-the-art machines and have specialist doctors. (ANI)

