New Delhi [India], September 9 (ANI): Quoting the World Economic Forum's 'The Future of Jobs Report 2025', the Union Minister for Labour & Employment and Youth Affairs & Sports Dr Mansukh Mandaviya stated that India's unemployment rate is 2 per cent, which is the lowest among the G20 nations.

He highlighted how employment generation has taken place across sectors in tandem with India's rapid economic growth, and underlined the enabling government schemes that have contributed towards the same, said the Ministry of Labour & Employment.

Also Read | Donald Trump's Advisor Peter Navarro Calls India's Russian Oil Purchases 'Blood Money', Launches Fresh Attack on Elon Musk.

The Union Minister was addressing the gathering in New Delhi at the signing of Memorandums of Understanding (MoU) between the Ministry of Labour & Employment and 'Mentor Together' and 'Quikr' for enhancing employment opportunities as well as youth employability on the National Career Service (NCS) Portal.

The MoU was signed in the presence of Union Minister for Labour & Employment, Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya and Union Minister of State for Labour & Employment, Sushri Shobha Karandlaje.

Also Read | Supreme Court Orders Madhya Pradesh To Pay INR 25 Lakh Compensation to Man Who Remained in Jail Despite Serving Full Sentence.

In his address, Dr. Mandaviya said, "The National Career Service (NCS) platform, with nearly 52 lakh registered employers, 5.79 crore job seekers and over 7.22 crore vacancies mobilised, is now evolving to offer not just job listings, but as a one-stop solution for all employment-related services. Currently, there are over 44 lakh active vacancies on the portal. Over the past year, the Ministry has signed MoUs with ten key organisations, including Amazon and Swiggy. These partnerships have already mobilised nearly five lakh vacancies."

Highlighting the Government's renewed focus on youth, Dr Mandaviya recalled that, at the very start of its third term, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced a package of five flagship schemes with a total budget of Rs 2 lakh crore to support employment, skilling, and opportunities for 4.1 crore youth.

A key highlight of this package is the Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana (PM-VBRY), with an allocation of ₹99,446 crore, aimed at incentivising the creation of over 3.5 crore jobs in two years, of which 1.92 crore will benefit first-time entrants to the workforce.

The Minister further underscored the importance of employment creation through the growth of services, manufacturing, and agriculture, noting that the Government has launched transformative schemes such as MUDRA and PM SVANidhi to promote self-employment and entrepreneurship. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)