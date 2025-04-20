New Delhi [India], April 20 (ANI): The Delhi-bound IndiGo flight carrying Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah landed in the national capital in the early hours on Sunday after it was reportedly diverted to Jaipur on Saturday night.

According to reports, the flight departed from Jaipur at 2:00 am on Sunday. As per the J&K Chief Minister, the flight landed here after 3:00 am.

"In case anyone is wondering, I got to Delhi just after 3:00 AM," Abdullah said in reply to a previous post on X, where he sharply criticised the Delhi Airport, calling it a "bloody shit show".

"Delhi airport is a bloody shit show (excuse my French but I'm in no mood to be polite). 3 hours in the air after we left Jammu we get diverted to Jaipur & so here I am at 1 in the morning on the steps of the plane getting some fresh air. I've no idea what time we will leave from here," he said in a post on X, expressing his frustration over the ordeal.

Abdullah also shared a selfie standing on the aircraft's steps after deplaning briefly for fresh air.

Meanwhile, IndiGo had not issued an official statement at the time of filing this report.

Earlier on Saturday, Jammu airport also witnessed chaotic scenes, with hundreds of passengers complaining of inconvenience due to flight delays and cancellations.

Bad weather conditions in Srinagar disrupted flight operations, affecting several connecting flights.

In a post on X, IndiGo issued a travel advisory, stating, "6ETravelAdvisory: Unfavourable weather in Srinagar is impacting flights, but we're here to keep you informed!"

"Weather conditions in Srinagar are impacting flight operations. We understand this may cause inconvenience and truly appreciate your patience... Our teams are actively monitoring the situation and will have smooth operations back on track as soon as the weather plays nice," the advisory further added. (ANI)

