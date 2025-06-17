Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], June 17 (ANI): The Indigo flight from Muscat to Kochi, and further to Delhi was diverted to Nagpur due to security concerns on Tuesday.

IndiGo flight 6E1272, travelling from Muscat to Kochi, while continuing as flight 6E2706 from Kochi to Delhi, was rerouted to Nagpur on Tuesday due to a security issue.

The plane landed safely at Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport in Nagpur, and all passengers were safely disembarked.

An IndiGo spokesperson stated, "We confirm receiving a security concern pertaining to IndiGo flight 6E1272 flying from Muscat to Kochi when the aircraft was operating its subsequent sector from Kochi to Delhi as 6E2706 on 17 June 2025. Following protocol, the relevant authorities were immediately informed, and the aircraft was diverted to Nagpur."

Following the Air India crash on June 12, many airlines are exercising caution regarding any flight issues.

Meanwhile, sources said on Monday that a high-level meeting on civil aviation security, chaired by Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan, is set to take place on June 17 in the wake of the recent Air India plane crash.

According to sources, the meeting will bring together top officials, including the Civil Aviation Secretary, a representative from the Gujarat government, Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) officials, the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security, and other key agencies to review the incident and assess security protocols across the aviation sector.

Earlier on Tuesday, a Boeing team and Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) officials arrived in Ahmedabad to inspect the site of the Air India plane crash.

The London-bound Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner aircraft crashed into a hostel complex shortly after takeoff from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport on June 12, killing 241 passengers and crew onboard, including former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani.

The crash claimed 241 lives out of the 242 people onboard, which included 230 passengers and 12 crew members. The lone survivor, Vishwashkumar Ramesh, a British national of Indian origin, is currently undergoing treatment for his injuries. At least 33 people, including residents on the ground and MBBS students, have also died till Tuesday as the plane rammed into the doctor's hostel. (ANI)

