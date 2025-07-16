An IndiGo flight (6E 6271) from Delhi to Goa made an emergency landing at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport on Wednesday night due to an engine failure, according to PTI. The flight, which took off around 8 pm after a delay, was diverted mid-air following detection of a technical snag. It landed safely in Mumbai just before 10 pm. IndiGo stated that the aircraft will undergo necessary checks and maintenance. Meanwhile, an alternate aircraft was arranged to complete the journey, with passengers set to depart shortly. No injuries were reported. British F-35 Lightning Fighter Aircraft Makes Emergency Landing at Thiruvananthapuram Airport After Failed Warship Return Due to Rough Seas, Low Fuel.

IndiGo Delhi-Goa Flight Makes Emergency Landing in Mumbai After Engine Failure

A technical snag was detected on flight 6E 6271 while flying from Delhi to Manohar International Airport, Goa. Following procedures, the aircraft was diverted and landed at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Mumbai. While the aircraft will undergo necessary checks… pic.twitter.com/WobeXSXRSh — ANI (@ANI) July 16, 2025

IndiGo plane from Delhi to Goa makes emergency landing at Mumbai airport due to engine failure: Source — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 16, 2025

