Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 18 (ANI): An Indigo flight 6E-203 from Mumbai flight suffered a tail strike during landing at Nagpur airport.

The incident took place on April 14 as flight 6E 203 was on course to Nagpur from Mumbai.

Also Read | ‘Mangrove Man’ in India, TP Murukesan, Fights To Salvage Sinking Shores; Plants Trees Along Shores of Vypin in Kerala To Counter Rising Sea Levels.

"On 14th April 2023, flight 6E 203, from Mumbai had a tail strike while landing at Nagpur. The aircraft was declared grounded at Nagpur airport for assessment and repairs. The incident is being investigated in detail," IndiGo said in a statement.

No injuries were reported in the incident, the airlines said.

Also Read | Mumbai Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Mandla Scrap Compound in Mankhurd, Dousing Operation Underway (Watch Video).

A tail strike occurs when the tail or empennage of an aircraft hits the ground or any other stationary object during take-off or landing. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)