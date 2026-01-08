New Delhi [India], January 8 (ANI): The first meeting of the 14th 'Hindi Salahkar Samiti' of the Ministry of Law and Justice, Legislative Department, Official Languages Wing was organised at Dr. Ambedkar International Centre, New Delhi under the chairmanship of Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Law and Justice, Arjun Ram Meghwal on Thursday.

According to the Ministry of Law and Justice, Union Minister Meghwal expressed satisfaction over the initiatives and endeavours of the Official Languages Wing of the Ministry towards the promotion of Hindi.

Also Read | Sirmaur RTO Sona Chandel Fines Husband's Scooter, Also Issues Challan To Own Official Vehicle for Lacking PUC Certificate in Himachal Pradesh.

The decisions were taken to ensure that the publicity and propagation of the official language, i.e. Hindi, in the field of law.

Arjun Ram Meghwal also complimented the Official Languages Wing of the Legislative Department for doing a commendable job in the use ofthe Official Language Hindi in the field of law.

Also Read | Revanth Reddy Led-Telangana Govt Plans Breakfast, Lunch Scheme for All Government Schools.

Union Minister Meghwal stressed on the need to look at the utility of the Official Language from a common man's perspective of "ease of doing", "simplicity of usage of words and expressions", and "bringing thoughts and actions in true spirit, devoid of ambiguity".

Bhartruhari Mahtab, Member of Parliament (Lok Sabha) and Deputy Chairman of the Committee of Parliament on Official Language, expressed his views about holding regular meetings of Hindi Salahkar Samiti and also suggested simplification of the Hindi words used for the benefit of the citizens and easy understanding.

He also suggested that necessary administrative steps be taken to augment the Official Languages Wing, the statement added further. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)