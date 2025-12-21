New Delhi [India], December 21 (ANI): IndiGo on Sunday issued a travel advisory warning passengers about flight disruptions caused by dense fog and low visibility over Bangalore and Amritsar.

The airline said it is closely monitoring weather conditions and providing full support to ensure safe and smooth travel for its passengers.

In its advisory, IndiGo stated, "Low visibility and fog over #Bangalore and #Amritsar have impacted flight schedules. We're keeping a close watch on the weather and doing our best to get you where you need to be, safely and smoothly."

The advisory urged travellers to stay up to date on their flight status via the airline's official channels. "We request that you stay updated on your flight status bit.ly/3ZWAQXd. Please be assured that our teams are here to assist you at every step and provide full support," the advisory further read.

"Here's hoping clearer skies help us serve you better soon and thank you for your patience and understanding during this challenging time," it added.

Meanwhile, West Bengal's Bagdogra Airport also reported that flights to and from the city may be affected due to dense fog. Authorities said conditions are expected to improve in the next few hours and advised passengers to check with their respective airlines before heading to the airport.

A statement from Bagdogra Airport read, "Due to dense fog and low visibility, flights to and from Bagdogra may be affected. Conditions are expected to improve in the next few hours. Passengers are advised to check flight status with their airline before coming to the airport."

Earlier on Sunday, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) issued an advisory noting that fog conditions in parts of northern India are affecting visibility and may lead to delays or changes in flight operations at select airports.

Passengers have been advised to check flight updates with their respective airlines through official channels and to allow extra time for travel to airports and completion of necessary formalities.

"Fog conditions in parts of Northern India are affecting visibility and may lead to delays or changes in flight operations at select airports. Passengers are advised to check flight updates with their airlines through official channels and allow extra time for airport travel and formalities," AAI's advisory read.

To assist travellers during adverse weather, AAI has deployed passenger assistance teams at affected airports to provide guidance and on-ground support, ensuring smooth operations and passenger safety amid dense fog conditions. (ANI)

