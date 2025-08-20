Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 20 (ANI): IndiGo issued a travel advisory for its passengers on Wednesday, amid prediction of heavy rains in Mumbai and its surrounding areas.

According to the advisory, the heavy rains could lead to air traffic congestion, which could impact flight operations.

Also Read | Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, August 20, 2025: RVNL, HAL and Bajaj Auto Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Wednesday.

"While we want your journey to be as hassle-free as possible, Mother Nature has her own plans. With heavy rains expected again in Mumbai, there's a chance this could lead to air traffic congestion and impact flight operations," the advisory said.

The airline informed that any changes to the flight schedule will be shared with passengers through their contact details.

Also Read | India, China to Resume Direct Flights Connectivity Between Chinese Mainland and India at the Earliest, Says MEA.

"While we continue doing our best to keep operations smooth, we recommend planning ahead. Any changes to your flight schedule will be shared via your registered contact details, so do ensure they are up to date," the advisory added.

The airline further advised its passengers to check the status of their flight before going to the airport and allow extra time for themselves for commutation due to likely slow traffic movement and waterlogging.

"Check your flight status on our website or app before heading to the airport. And with waterlogging and slow-moving traffic likely, allow some extra time for your commute," the advisory said.

Earlier on Wednesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a warning for heavy rain and thunderstorms in several parts of India, particularly in Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh.

IMD issued a red nowcast warning for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, and Ratnagiri districts, indicating intense to very intense rainfall spells accompanied by gusty winds of 40-50 kmph, with gusts reaching up to 60 kmph.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday informed that Mumbai received nearly 300 mm of rainfall in the past 24 hours, leading to some disruptions. However, he said the water level in Mithi River is gradually receding. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)