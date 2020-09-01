New Delhi, Sep 1 (PTI) IndiGo transported two bags of convalescent plasma through its connecting flights from Bengaluru to Srinagar on Tuesday for a patient suffering from COVID-19.

"The plasma was first flown from Bengaluru to Delhi on 6E 363 followed by the connecting flight from Delhi to Srinagar 6E 2486," IndiGo said in a press release.

Also Read | India-China Face-Off: MEA Confirms Chinese Aggression on Aug 31, Says Timely Action Thwarted Bid to Change Status Quo.

The plasma sustained a transit period of over eight hours and was delivered successfully at the government hospital in Srinagar on Tuesday, the low-cost carrier noted.

It was kept in the on board cargo areas of the two flights, the airline said.

Also Read | Supreme Court Expresses Displeasure Over Non-Filing of Affidavit by Maharashtra and Delhi Govts on Implementation of Enactment to Help Migrant Workers.

IndiGo said it is the "second airline in the world to have transported plasma successfully on board cargo".

Ronojoy Dutta, Chief Executive Officer, IndiGo said, "The creation of the first air corridor in India to transport blood plasma can have a huge positive impact on the treatment of COVID-19 patients through plasma therapy".

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)