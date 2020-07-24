New Delhi, Jul 24 (PTI) Indonesian Defence Minister Gen Prabowo Subianto will pay a three-day visit to India beginning Sunday, during which he will hold talks with the leadership here to strengthen bilateral defence cooperation.

Gen Prabowo will be visiting India from July 26 to 28 and will lay a wreath at the National War Memorial on Monday, the Army said.

Also Read | Ashok Gehlot Hands Over List of 102 MLAs to Rajasthan Governor, Protesting Congress Legislators Leave Raj Bhavan.

He will be also presented with a Guard of Honour at South Block Lawns on Monday, it said.

Also Read | Delhi Rains: Rainfall Hits Delhi-NCR, Causes Waterlogging in Low-Lying Areas; IMD Predicts More Downpour.

The Indonesian defence minister will hold talks with the Indian leadership to firm up the bilateral defence collaboration.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)