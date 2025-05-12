New Delhi, May 12 (PTI) The Director Generals of Military Operations (DGMOs) of India and Pakistan on Monday deliberated on various aspects of the May 10 understanding reached between the two sides on cessation of hostilities.

The talks over the hotline were previously scheduled at 12 noon. However, they started at around 5 PM.

"The DGMO-level talks have concluded. Further details are awaited and will be shared in due course," the Indian Army said.

The understanding on cessation of hostilities was announced following talks between the two DGMOs on Saturday.

Though there were cases of violation of the understanding by the Pakistani military on Saturday night, there were no such incidents on Sunday night.

"The night remained largely peaceful across Jammu & Kashmir and other areas along the international border," the Army said in a brief statement.

"No incidents have been reported, marking the first calm night in recent days," it said.

Hours ahead of the DGMO talks, senior officials of the Indian military addressed a media briefing, highlighting various aspects of the Operation Sindoor.

"We have iterated that our fight was with terrorists and their support infrastructure (in Pakistan)," Director General of Air Operations Air Marshal AK Bharti said.

"However, it is a pity that the Pakistan military chose to intervene and bat for the terrorists, which compelled us to respond in kind," he said.

Under Operation Sindoor, India carried out precision strikes on terror infrastructure early on May 7 in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

Following the Indian action, Pakistan attempted to attack Indian military bases on May 8, 9 and 10.

The Pakistani attempts were strongly responded to by the Indian side by inflicting heavy damage to a number of key Pakistani military installations including air bases, air defence systems, command and control centres and radar sites.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri on Saturday evening announced that India and Pakistan reached an understanding to stop all firings and military actions on land, air and sea, with immediate effect.

'Operation Sindoor' is not concluded yet and the cost of cross-border terrorism will be raised as Pakistan can't continue with terrorism while expecting cooperation in areas of its choosing, sources said.

