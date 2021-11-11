Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 11 (ANI): A total of 101 Indian citizenship certificates were given on Wednesday to the people belonging to Sindhi Community who came from Pakistan in Madhya Pradesh's Indore.

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra, State Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Shankar Lalwani and State Water Resources Minister Tulsi Silawat participated in the programme organized to give citizenship.

Speaking to ANI, Lalwani, who himself belong to the Sindhi community, said, "Indore is moving with the fastest pace in India to provide Indian citizenships. A total of 1,911 applications were received here, so far, 1100 Sindhi citizens have been given citizenship of India. Out of which, 101 certificates were given today. The rest will be given soon." (ANI)

