Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 12 (ANI): In order to help prisoners get education and assist them to earn their livelihood after their release, the Indore Central Jail is helping the inmates to complete their education and providing them with degrees.

This year, 253 candidates have appeared for the exam, while in 2019 more than 60 prisoners got degrees. The Central Jail is offering many different subjects for the prisoners to study.

Speaking to ANI, Jail Superintendent Alka Sonkar said that presently jail is offering school education as well as graduation and post-graduation courses and the Jail Department has appointed a teacher Manju Verma.

"At present, 83 prisoners in jail are giving 10th and 12th exams and 253 prisoners are appearing for graduation and post-graduation examination," said Sonkar.

"We know about the prisoners coming to the jail that how much they are educated and how important education is in their life. The jail department is doing a great job in the literacy mission. There are 50 such prisoners who came completely illiterate and here they completed their graduation after schooling and they are also teaching other prisoners," she added.

There are 63 subjects from Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU). Apart from this, prisoners are studying many subjects including MBA, M.Com, LLB, and doing a good job after release.

"We also keep in touch with such people. They are living a good life," said the Jail Superintendent.

Last year, 67 inmates got degrees from the jail.

"When a prisoner starts to study at an old age, other prisoners also take inspiration from them, and they also start studying," she added. (ANI)

