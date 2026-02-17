New Delhi (Haryana) [India], February 17 (ANI): Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, while addressing a press conference on Tuesday, said the upcoming Budget Session of the Haryana Vidhan Sabha, beginning February 20, will provide a strong foundation for the state's development roadmap, welfare priorities, and future planning.

Reaffirming the government's commitment to good governance, transparency, and public welfare, the Chief Minister said that the government's Sankalp Patra placed before the people at the time of assuming office is akin to the Gita for the state government and reflects its firm commitment to good governance, transparency and public interest. The Chief Minister said that the entire country is aware that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) governments consistently ensure that their actions match their words, leaving no gap between promise and delivery.

He said that the present state government has worked to implement its commitments on the ground. Referring to the 217 sankalps made in the Sankalp Patra issued on September 19, 2024, he said that 60 sankalps have already been fulfilled, while work is progressing rapidly on 120 others. The Chief Minister said that on March 17, 2025, he had presented his first Budget as Finance Minister in the Vidhan Sabha. He described it as a people's budget shaped by public suggestions rather than merely a government document. He said that 248 announcements were made in that Budget, out of which 77 have already been fully implemented, while work on 165 announcements is in the final stages. The Chief Minister said that the process of preparing the Budget for 2026-27 is underway. Continuing the tradition of pre-budget consultations, he has held 13 meetings with stakeholders across sectors and received 2,199 suggestions. This time, the state government also introduced an AI chatbot through which around 12,400 suggestions have been received. Suggestions are still being received through letters and emails, and all are being reviewed. He said that at least 4,000 to 5,000 suggestions will be incorporated into the upcoming Budget for 2026-27. Saini said the upcoming Budget will fulfil the aspirations and expectations of the people and lay a strong foundation for the future development of families, villages, cities, districts and the entire state. With the inclusion of such a large number of suggestions, people will feel that the Budget has been shaped by them and not merely drafted in government offices. Referring to Haryana's economic position, the Chief Minister said that according to figures released by the Planning Department on January 29, 2026, the state's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for 2025-26 (advance estimates) stands at Rs.13,67,769 crore, compared to Rs. 12,13,951 crore in 2024-25, reflecting a growth rate of 12.67 per cent. He added that the state's per capita income for 2024-25 is Rs. 3,58,171, significantly higher than the national average of Rs. 2,19,575, placing Haryana among the top five states in the country. He said that over the past 10 years, Haryana's per capita income has consistently increased, rising from Rs. 1,47,382 in 2014-15 to the current level, reflecting nearly two-and-a-half-fold growth, according to a release. The actual expenditure of all state departments was Rs. 1,75,801 crore in 2024-25, compared to Rs. 61,904 crore in 2014-15. In the current financial year, the actual expenditure till February 16, 2026, stands at Rs. 1,59,747 crore and is expected to reach around Rs. 2 lakh crore by March 31, 2026, which would be nearly 98 per cent of the Budget estimate. He said this would be the first time in history that such a high proportion of the Budget is utilised. Responding to opposition criticism, the Chief Minister said actual expenditure on the economy during the BJP government's tenure has been nearly three times that of previous governments. He added that more than 80 per cent of the allocated expenditure for 2025-26 has already been incurred by around 11 departments, including Police, Transport, Revenue and Medical Education and Research. Around 21 departments have recorded over 70 per cent expenditure and about 18 departments over 60 per cent. Taking a dig at the opposition, he said those under whose tenure the system was weak are now questioning financial management. He said the fiscal deficit is the best indicator of financial management. The state's fiscal deficit for 2024-25 stood at 2.83 per cent of GDP, compared to 2.88 per cent in 2014-15, both within the FRBM limit of 3 per cent, indicating improved fiscal discipline.The Chief Minister said that as per the recommendations of the 16th Finance Commission (2026-31), Haryana's share in central taxes has increased from 1.093 per cent to 1.361 per cent, marking a historic increase of 24.52 per cent over the 15th Finance Commission period. According to the 13th Finance Commission report, Haryana was ranked 20th in the share of central taxes received by the states, 17th in the 14th Finance Commission, and 21st in the 15th Finance Commission. But now, in the 16th Finance Commission, Haryana has come to the first position. He said this increased share reflects the state government's strong financial credibility and effective policy framework. Questioning the opposition, he asked how such growing trust and resources could have been secured without sound governance and intent. Referring to employment, he cited a NITI Aayog working paper published, stating that while about 90.61 lakh people were employed in government and private sectors in 2004-05, the number declined to 86.93 lakh in 2014-15. However, by 2023-24, employment had risen to 1.10 crore across sectors. This indicates that while nearly 3.68 lakh people lost employment between 2004 and 2014, about 27 lakh new employment opportunities have been created by 2023-24. On education, he said the Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER) in higher education has increased from about 27 per cent during 2004-14 to 34 per cent during 2015-25. The number of universities in the state, which was around 45 between 2005 and 2014, has increased significantly with the establishment of 60 new universities between 2015 and 2025. He questioned critics who claim a decline in education standards, asking whether these figures do not reflect progress in the education sector. He said that according to the white paper issued by the Finance Department, the state's own revenue stood at Rs. 25,567 crore in 2013-14. By 2024-25, this had increased to Rs. 77,943 crore. Compared to 2013-14, this represents an overall rise of nearly Rs. 52,376 crore in the state's own revenue. Referring to data from the Reserve Bank of India, the National Sample Survey Office, and the Periodic Labour Force Survey, he said that Haryana's ranking in urban unemployment among 37 states and union territories was 17th in 2004-05, which improved to 8th position in 2023-24. Similarly, in rural unemployment, Haryana ranked 22nd in 2004-05 and improved to 15th place in 2023-24. Saini, targeting the opposition, said that they are spreading false propaganda about industries shutting down and attempting to create fear among the people of Haryana. He said the opposition has opened nothing but a "shop of lies." The reality, he stated, is that Haryana's industrial growth has accelerated rapidly in recent years and the state is now counted among the country's major industrial hubs. In the financial year 2023-24, Haryana's industrial output stood at Rs. 11.08 lakh crore, placing the state fourth in the country and indicating a strong industrial base. The average output per factory stood at Rs.13,549 lakh, nearly double the national average. The Chief Minister shared that to maintain coordination and cooperation between industry and labour, the government has constituted an Industry-Labour Friendship Council, whose first meeting was held on February 11, 2026. This is the first such council formed by any state. Its objective is to accelerate industrial development in the state and maintain coordination between industries and the labour community. He said that since 2015, the MSME sector in Haryana has gained significant momentum and has become a key driver of employment and industrial development. Between 2004 and 2014, MSME activity remained limited, with around 33,000 units registered. However, between 2015 and 2025, more than 20 lakh MSMEs were registered on the Udyam and Udyam Registration portals, bringing a large number of small enterprises into the formal system. The Chief Minister said that on the employment front, the contribution of the MSME sector is also clearly visible. Between 2014 and 2024, nearly 38 lakh new job opportunities were created through MSMEs. During this period, total industrial employment in the state rose from 10.16 lakh in 2018-19 to 11.91 lakh in 2023-24. Today, Haryana's share in the country's MSME ecosystem stands at around 9-10 percent. He said, based on meetings with various companies, investment proposals worth approximately Rs. 5,800 crore have emerged in the sectors of renewable energy, advanced manufacturing and global capability centres. Between April 2024 and March 2025, Haryana's total exports stood at 19.10 billion US dollars, reflecting the state's growing strength in both investment and exports. From 2015 to 2024, Haryana's total exports were US$ 132.13 billion, whereas from 2004 to 2014, i.e., the previous 10 years, they were only US$ 61.60 billion. He further shared that on October 8, 2025, the integration of the Meri Fasal-Mera Byora portal with the Integrated Fertilizer Management System improved transparency in fertilizer distribution. This led to savings of Rs. 709 crore in fertilizer subsidy for the central government, for which the entire state and its people deserve appreciation. (ANI)

