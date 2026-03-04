Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], March 4 (ANI): Officials of the Central Jail in Indore celebrated Holi with inmates on Wednesday. The inmates and jail staff took part in the festivities with colours and dance inside the prison premises.

Alka Sonkar, Superintendent of Central Jail Indore, said the celebrations were held as per the directions of the state government. "The Chief Minister has instructed us to celebrate all the festivals with the inmates. We are glad that we can celebrate Holi here with them," she said.

The Director General of Prisons, Varun Kapoor, said that Holi was celebrated across all 125 jails in Madhya Pradesh. "Holi is a festival of joy and happiness, and everyone in all our 125 jails in Madhya Pradesh is celebrating it together," he said.

Kapoor added that the event in Indore was organised in a controlled and proper manner. He said he attended the celebration with his family. "The celebration has been organised in a controlled and proper manner in Indore, and I have come with my family so that we can celebrate this festival together with all my department staff, officers, and employees, as well as our brothers and sisters who are prisoners, and that its message of peace, joy, entertainment, and happiness can be spread among everyone," he said.

Meanwhile, Mohan Yadav celebrated Holi in Bhopal. He extended greetings to the people of the state and the country. He also referred to recent decisions of his government, including the formation of a Kisan Cabinet and an increase in the dearness allowance.

He said, "Best wishes of Holi to the people of the state and the country. Through the Kisan Cabinet, our government has given farmers the opportunity to celebrate Holi in all its glory. Similarly, by increasing the dearness allowance of officers and employees' pensioners by 3 per cent, the government has demonstrated its commitment to equality for all sections of society."

In a post on X, Yadav extended heartfelt greetings and best wishes to the people of the state on the occasion of Holi.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also took part in Holi celebrations at his residence. He played with gulal and beat drums during the celebrations.

The Holi celebration is deeply rooted in Hindu mythology, symbolising the triumph of good over evil. The festival of Holi begins with the ritual of lighting a bonfire, known as Holika Dahan. The following day marks the more widely celebrated aspect of Holi, when people immerse themselves in joy and togetherness by playing with colours. (ANI)

