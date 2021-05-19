Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 19 (ANI): Police on Monday arrested the driver of Indore's District Health Officer for allegedly black marketing Remdesivir, an anti-viral drug used in the treatment of COVID-19.

"The accused has been identified as Punit Agrawal and two vials of Remdesivir have also been seized from his possession," Vijay Nagar Police Station officer Tehzeeb Qazi told ANI.

"The accused sold the injections at Rs 15,000 each," Qazi said.

Qazi further informed that the vehicle belongs to a private travel agency which was hired by Dr Poornima Gadariya, an official of the Indore Health Department, as a taxi.

"The accused, during the investigation, has informed that he had acquired the injections from his acquaintance," Qazi added.

A case has been registered against the driver and an investigation into the matter is underway.

According to official data, there are 82,967 active cases of COVID-19 in Madhya Pradesh. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)