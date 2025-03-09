Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], March 9 (ANI): After Singer and Rapper Honey Singh's show concluded on Saturday, the Indore Municipal Corporation seized the concert goods over alleged entertainment tax evasion.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) corporator Niranjan Singh Chauhan Guddu said on Sunday that the concert goods were seized after the organisers failed to pay the entertainment tax in full.

Also Read | Mobile Theft Gang Busted: International Mobile Phone Thieves Syndicate Busted From Delhi, West Bengal-Based Courier Held.

"They can pay the tax and get their goods," Chauhan told ANI, adding that the municipal corporation didn't stop the concert from happening since it would have affected the people of Indore, who had already paid for their tickets.

"We didn't stop the concert since the people of Indore had paid money for the tickets. However, in the morning, the authorities went to the concert venue and seized the concert goods," the BJP corporator said.

Also Read | India News | Delhi Airport: 83-year-old Woman Denied a Wheelchair by Indigo Airlines.

Issuing an explanation for the seizure of the concert goods by the municipal corporation, he informed that the organisers, a Delhi-based company, had only paid Rs 7.84 lakh entertainment tax through online transaction and submitted an affidavit ensuring that the balance would be paid the next day.

"They paid approximately Rs 7.84 lakh online to the municipal corporation and submitted an affidavit saying that they would pay the remaining amount the next day. When they didn't pay, on the instructions of the Mayor, the officials sent a notice of Rs 50 lakh," Chauhan said.

He said that Indore Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargva wrote a letter to the district authorities, saying that Honey Singh wouldn't be allowed to hold the concert unless the entertainment tax was paid. "I had written a letter to the Mayor, after which he wrote to the district collector and police commissioner saying that he (Honey Singh) won't be allowed to hold his show unless the entertainment tax is paid. They (organisers) said that tickets worth Rs 78 lakh only have been sold till now, which was not believable," the BJP corporator said.

Bhargav said earlier that they welcome people to conduct their events here by following the rules of getting permission on time and paying entertainment taxes on time. The Mayor also noted that previously, a show by singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh was held in Indore, and the organiser left without depositing the required tax.

Honey Singh's concert was scheduled to be held on March 8 in the district. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)