Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], February 16 (ANI): Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Indore Zonal team has busted an interstate ganja smuggling network, arrested five persons and seized 628.420 kg of Ganja (Marijuana) from a truck, according to an official release.

The said interception was made at a Dhaba on Bemetara-Simga Road in Chhattisgrah's Bemetara district on Thursday (February 15). During search of the truck 628.420 Kgs Ganja was recovered which was hidden underneath the rice bran sacks used for concealment of the contraband, it added.

Also Read | India Now Ranks As Third Largest Digitalised Country Among G20 Nations After US and China: Report.

The NCB team has also seized the truck along with a car which was escorting the contraband. The consignment of Ganja was sourced from Sonepur district in Odisha and was destined to Sagar district in Madhya Pradesh.

NCB Indore Zonal Director, Ritesh Ranjan briefed that it was the third major seizure of Ganja affected by NCB Indore in the last 15 days in 2024.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Lays Foundation Stone for NLC India's Solar Power Plant in Rajasthan's Barsingsar.

Recently on February 9, NCB Indore team had seized 1326 kgs Ganja on Umaria-Katni road in Katni district. Besides, on January 31, the team intercepted a car near Milanpur Toll Plaza, Betul NH 47 (Betul-Bhopal Highway) which led to seizure of 154.895 Kgs Ganja kept in the cavity made between trunk and back seat of the car, the release further read.

NCB, Indore is continuing in its effort towards eradicating the menace of drug smuggling in its area of responsibility. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)