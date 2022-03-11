New Delhi, Mar 11 (PTI) Industrial production expanded by 1.3 per cent in January on an annual basis, mainly on account of improved performance of mining and manufacturing sectors, official data showed on Friday.

The Index of Industrial Production (IIP) had contracted by 0.6 per cent in January 2021.

As per the data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, the growth in the mining sector was 2.8 per cent against a contraction of 2.4 per cent in January 2021.

The manufacturing sector expanded by 1.1 per cent in January, compared to a contraction of 0.9 per cent in the year-ago month.

However, growth in power generation decelerated to 0.9 per cent as against an expansion of 5.5 per cent in January 2021.

In the April-January period of the current fiscal, the IIP growth stood at 13.7 per cent as against a contraction of 12 per cent in the corresponding period of 2020-21.

