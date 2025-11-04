Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], November 4 (ANI): Renowned industrialist Gopichand P Hinduja has passed away in London at the age of 85.

Born on February 29, 1940, the Indian-British billionaire was the chairman of the Hinduja Group. Hinduja was known for transforming his family business, which he joined in Mumbai in 1959, into a multi-billion-dollar global conglomerate. He was fondly known as 'GP' in business circles.

He was one of the architects of the transformation of the Group from an Indo-Middle East trading operation into a multi-billion-dollar transnational conglomerate.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday expressed deep sorrow over the demise of Gopichand P Hinduja.

Naidu remembered the contributions made by the late Gopichand Hinduja in transforming the Hinduja Group into a global conglomerate. The Andhra CM expressed heartfelt condolences to Hinduja's family and hoped that his legacy would continue to inspire generations.

"Deeply saddened by the passing of Shri Gopichand P. Hinduja, Chairman of the Hinduja Group. A visionary industrialist, he was instrumental in transforming the Group into a truly global conglomerate. His leadership saw landmark achievements, from the acquisition of Gulf Oil in 1984 to the revival of Ashok Leyland. He also guided the Group's entry into the power and infrastructure sectors. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and the entire Hinduja Group. May his legacy continue to inspire generations," Naidu posted on X.

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) general secretary Lokesh Nara also expressed grief and offered condolences to the family of Gopichand Hinduja.

"I am grieved by the passing of GP Hinduja, whose remarkable contributions to industry and philanthropy have left an enduring global legacy. Our family shares a long and cherished bond with the Hinduja family, built on mutual respect and friendship. My heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones during this time of profound loss," Nara posted on X.

Gopichand's business philosophy was best summarised by the words 'common sense'. A significant business move occurred when the Group acquired Gulf Oil in 1984, followed closely by the acquisition of the then-struggling Indian automotive manufacturer, Ashok Leyland, in 1987, marking the first major NRI investment in India. Today, it is regarded as one of the most successful turnaround stories ever in Indian corporate history.

He was also the visionary behind the Group's forays into the Power and Infrastructure sectors, spearheading the task of shaping the Group's plan for building multi-gigawatt energy generation capacity in India.

He graduated from Bombay's Jai Hind College in 1959. He held honorary doctorates in Law from the University of Westminster and in Economics from Richmond College, London. (ANI)

