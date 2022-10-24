Dumka (Jharkhand), Oct 24 (PTI) A three-month-old girl child was charred to death, after a fire broke out in a hut in Jharkhand's Dumka district on Monday, police said.

The incident occurred at Palasi village, around 300 km from capital Ranchi, when the child was alone inside the hut, they said.

Her parents were busy with daily activities outside, a senior police officer said.

“It appears that the blaze was caused by a spark from a stove. The infant succumbed to burn injuries,” Dumka Sub-Divisional Police Officer Noor Mustafa Ansari told PTI.

Further investigation is underway.

