Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 25 (ANI): Director General of Police (DGP) of Jammu and Kashmir Dilbag Singh on Friday said that four encounters have happened in the last two months in the Rajouri and Poonch regions of the Union Territory and said that the infiltration activities are likely to increase.

Speaking to media persons here, Singh said, "Four encounters have happened in the last two months in the Rajouri and Poonch. These attempts show that desperate attempts are being made to increase infiltration."

"These infiltration activities are likely to increase. The security personnel are alert," he said.

The Indian Army had eliminated three terrorists in the Rampur sector near Uri on the Line of Control (LOC) on Thursday.

The terrorists had recently crossed over from Pakistan Occupied Kashmir into the Indian side. Five AK-47s, eight pistols, 70 hand grenades were recovered from the terrorists killed in the operation. (ANI)

