Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 19 (ANI): India's first para cyclist and a world record holder Aditya Mehta on Friday reached Hyderabad after cycling nearly 2,500 kilometres from Kashmir.

Mehta is on a 45-day long 'Infinity Ride' from Kashmir to Kanyakumari through which he aims to raise funds and help physically challenged children in their sports career.

The para cyclist started the ride on November 19 and reached Hyderabad on the 30th day. Several other cyclists are also participating in the 'Infinity Ride'.

"Every year we organise this 'Infinity Ride' to raise funds for the differently-abled children to help them build their career in sports. And in the same way 'Infinity Ride' is being organised this year too and unlike previous years, we are not just raising funds for the differently-abled children but we are also reaching out to them for them to come over to the 'Aditya Mehta Foundation' and provide them with proper food and accommodation for free of cost along with training and adaptive devices required for para-sports," Mehta told ANI.

"The 'Infinity Ride' organised this year began on November 19 from Kashmir and will end in Kanyakumari. This is 45 days long ride. For this ride, we have received great support from the Border Security Force," he added.

Mehta said that there 10 para cyclists alongside him in the 45-day long ride.

"With this ride, the co-para cyclists taking part in this along with me has been trying to reach out to the differently-abled children and raise funds for them. I started 'Infinity Ride' alone in 2013 and now there are 10 para cyclists alongside me. So I am sure that this going to create an impact," he said.

Shilpa Reddy, a stylist who has been a part of the Aditya Mehta Foundation as a board member said that the 'Infinity Ride' aims to raise funds and create awareness about the para-sports among people.

"They are also reaching out to the differently-abled children to enter into para-sports. This is a proud moment for everyone as the para cyclists have reached Hyderabad after they began their ride on November 19 from Kashmir," Rdeey told ANI.

Manchu Lakshmi, an Indian film actress has also extended her support to the cyclists by joining the ride in Hyderabad.

"Aditya Mehta is trying to give a second life to the differently-abled children. As a support to the cyclists, we rode alongside cyclists for about 20 kilometres to ride them into Hyderabad city. Such awareness campaigns show that there is hope at the end of the tunnel," she said.

Cyclists have covered 2,500 kilometres of distance so far and their ride is scheduled to culminate in Kanyakumari on December 31.

The ride to Kanyakumari will start on December 20 from Aditya Mehta Foundation Infinity Para Sports and Rehabilitation Centre here in Hyderabad. Telangana Governor Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan will flag off the cyclists on December 20. (ANI)

