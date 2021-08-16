New Delhi, Aug 16 (PTI) Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday said that she expects inflation to remain in the prescribed range during the current fiscal.

The RBI has been mandated to keep inflation at 4 per cent, with tolerance level of 2 per cent on either side.

She expressed confidence that the revenue would be buoyant in the coming months. Both Goods and Services Tax (GST) and direct taxes have improved in the past few months, the minister said.

On the demand pick up, she said there is enough liquidity in the market and credit growth is expected to pick up in the coming festive season.

