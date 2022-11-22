Jaipur, Nov 22 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday, in a fresh swipe at the central government, said inflation and unemployment had emerged as India's biggest problems.

Gehlot was addressing a gathering at the unveiling of statues of former prime ministers Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi in Chittorgarh. He also inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of several development projects worth Rs 149 crore.

The chief minister said while inflation and unemployment had emerged as India's biggest problems, the Rajasthan government was committed to providing maximum employment opportunities to the youth, an official statement said.

He said the state government had given more than 1.25 lakh government jobs during its tenure. Recruitment for almost the same number of posts is under process and announcements have been made for another one lakh government jobs.

The chief minister said the work of strengthening India's democracy was done by successive governments after Independence.

Indira Gandhi, India's first woman prime minister, protected the country's integrity by sacrificing her life. Leaders who make sacrifices for the country should be respected by all, he said.

Gehlot added that the state government was working with a positive approach for the progress of every section of society.

