Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 29 (ANI): For prioritising skill development among students as per National Education Policy (NEP-2020), Karnataka's Department of Higher Education and the Information Technology (IT) major Infosys would enter into three memorandums of understanding (MoUs) soon, said Minister for Higher Education Dr CN Ashwatha Narayana.

The decision to this effect was taken in a meeting convened with Infosys officials chaired by Narayana at Vikasa Soudha on Tuesday.

The Minister informed that the MoUs would help the Karanataka government utilise 'Infosys Springboard', comprising of over 3,000 skill development courses for college students, 'Campus Connect' for digital learning of college faculty and professional guidance for students, and for a donation of 15,000 de-bonded computers to colleges from Infosys."

"'Infosys Springboard' is an integrated digital literacy platform comprising effective digital learning solutions, technology-based life skill courses, gamification, live classes, industry certification, maker's lab, carrier guidance," he explained.

"Introduction of gesture computing and biometrics for smart classrooms, utilising virtual reality and augmented reality for training and linking learning data with performance outcome, utilising gamification and design principles to create healthy competition among students, utilising automation and robotic tools to create content will be part of the MoU," he added.

Narayana further stated that under the MoUs, the 'NEP community' will be established to facilitate the exchange of best practices among institutions.

"Institutions will be mentored and guided towards the implementation of the NEP framework and collaboration will be established between KDEM (Karnataka Digital Economy Mission) and Infosys to achieve talent acceleration," he added. (ANI)

