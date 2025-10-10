Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], October 10 (ANI): The Communist Party of India (CPI) Central Control Commission chairman Dr K Narayana has demanded that the Centre and the Haryana government should initiate a judicial inquiry to investigate the circumstances which led to the suicide of IPS officer Y Puran Kumar.

He also demanded that adequate compensation be provided to the family of Y Puran Kumar.

"The Communist Party of India (CPI) strongly condemns the harassment that led to the tragic death of IPS officer Y. Pooran Kumar in Haryana. Reports indicate that the officer took his own life due to sustained mental and professional harassment by senior officials, including DGP Shatrujit Kumar and others," a press statement read.

K Narayana demanded that the Rohith Vemula Act--intended to prevent institutional discrimination and harassment--be invoked and implemented against those responsible. "This incident exposes the deep-rooted bias, misuse of power, and toxic hierarchy prevailing in the police system. Strict legal action under the Rohith Vemula Act should be taken to ensure justice for the deceased officer and to prevent such tragedies in the future," he said.

Meanwhile, the Chandigarh Police filed an FIR against Haryana Director General of Police (DGP) Shatrujeet Singh Kapur and Rohtak Superintendent of Police (SP) Narendra Bijarniya following a complaint by IAS officer Amneet Puran Kumar, wife of the late IPS officer Y. Puran Kumar, who was found dead at his Chandigarh residence on October 7.

The FIR, filed at Police Station Sector 11 under Sections 108 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, and Section 3(1)(r) of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, cites abetment to suicide and caste-based harassment. (ANI)

