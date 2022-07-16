Dehradun, July 16: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday asserted that an initiative to make Dehradun clean and green has been laid by the city's municipal body.

"An initiative of making Dehradun a clean city-green-city has been initiated by the municipal body here," CM Dhami said in his address to the people on the occasion of the Harela festival.

Harela is a very unique folk festival of Uttarakhand, which depicts the interrelationship between humans and the environment. During the festival, the people of Uttarakhand worship nature in different ways. He also took part in the tree plantation drive organised by the Forest Department in Dehradun. Uttarakhand CM Participates in a Tree Plantation Program.

"Harela festival is an occasion to remind yourself of the importance of trees which we forget in everyday life," he added. Wishing the people that they "continue to look like greenery," Dhami said, "It is our responsibility to preserve nature. It is our Heritage. We all should become a part of the plantation drive."

Since the festival marks the beginning of Sawan from this day, the festival is being celebrated by all in unique and special ways, while the season has already arrived in other parts of the country.

The festival is an indicator of greenery and the beginning of a new season. It is also believed that Lord Shiva resides in Uttarakhand, hence the importance of the festival increases manifold. Earlier on the occasion of Harela festival in 2020, former Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat inaugurated 'Smriti Van' at the Asthal village of Dehradun, in the memory of famous folk singer of the state late Jeet Singh Negi.

