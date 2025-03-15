New Delhi, Mar 15 (PTI) An injured black kite was rescued from National Security Advisor Ajit Doval's residence and later released into the wild after successful rehabilitation by Wildlife SOS, a statement issued on Saturday said.

The rescue occurred on Thursday when the bird was found stranded inside the security control room of Doval's residence, the statement said.

The kite was found collapsed on the floor unable to take flight due to visible wing injuries, it added.

Acting swiftly, the security personnel contacted the Wildlife SOS 24x7 emergency helpline to ensure the bird received immediate care. The staff carefully placed the distressed bird in a secure box to prevent further harm before the rescue team arrived, the statement said.

Wildlife SOS responders transported the injured raptor to their transit facility for medical treatment and rehabilitation.

After a thorough veterinary assessment, the bird was treated for wing injuries and kept under observation. With dedicated care and nutritional support, the black kite gradually regained strength and was deemed fit for release, it added.

Wildlife SOS Co-founder and CEO Kartick Satyanarayan emphasized the importance of protecting urban wildlife.

"This incident highlights the pressing need to safeguard birds of prey like black kites, which often suffer injuries from collisions with buildings and other man-made structures. Timely intervention is crucial to ensuring their survival," he said.

Wildlife SOS Co- founder and Secretary Geeta Seshamani praised the security staff and said "their prompt action was instrumental in saving this bird's life".

Our team remains committed to rescuing and rehabilitating distressed wildlife, fostering coexistence between citizens and native species, she added.

