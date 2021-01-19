Udhagamandalam, Jan 19 (PTI): A seriously injured elephant, under treatment at a town in Nilgiris district, died on Tuesday after it was translocated to the nearby Theppakkadu elephant camp, forest department officials said.

The 40-year-old elephant was found lying near Maravakandi dam on January 15 with a cut ear and was being treated in that town.

However the wound worsened and there was puss formation, following which forest department officials and a veterinarian kept the pachyderm under observation and decided to shift it to Theppakkadu camp.

They used trained elephants to get the pachyderm onto a truck for the journey of about 20 km.

But soon after reaching there, the elephant breathed its last, the sources said.

