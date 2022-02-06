Nagpur, Feb 6 (PTI) An injured tiger that was tranquilized and brought to Nagpur from Paoni forest on January 25 died at the Gorewada transit treatment centre on Sunday, an official said.

The tiger was brought to Gorewada transit treatment centre in an injured condition from compartment 420 of Paoni forest range, he said, adding that the big cat was cremated as per forest department rules.

