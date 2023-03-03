Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], March 3 (ANI): Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday launched a week-long program to mark International Women's Day, organised by the State Department of Women and Child Development.

Chief Minister dedicated this year's international women's day to crores of women who continue to struggle to make their independent identity and place for themselves in their life.

Also Read | Meghalaya Assembly Election Result 2023: NPP Chief Conrad K Sangma Stakes Claim to Form Government; Ally BJP Says 34 MLAs Backing Him.

Highlighting the theme of this year's Women's Day "Innovation and Technology for Gender Equality." The Chief Minister said that technology has given us a unique opportunity to eliminate the gender gap in society. The use of innovation and technology can eliminate disparities in education, employment, workplace and society and protect the rights of women and also help to stop violence against women."

Addressing the occasion Chief Minister further said, "women empowerment is not just a slogan today, it is a reality. Today, the women of Odisha are the bearers of transformation. A huge group of 70 lakh women in the state is going to transform from SHG to SME, our mothers and sisters have embarked on a journey to become entrepreneurs."

Also Read | Tripura Assembly Election Results 2023: Outgoing CM Manik Saha Meets Governor Satyadeo Narain Arya, Tenders Resignation.

"Women are not less than anyone else. Women have created a special place for themselves in society with their own talents and skills. They have proved that the daughter is not a burden for the family, but the gem of the family." CM added

On this occasion, the Chief Minister launched the youth mascot 'Kuni' of the Women & Child Development Department. The mascot will work to sensitize the youth on education, rights and other areas. Along with this, the state's new child policy 'Prambha' was also unveiled. Along with this, the Chief Minister launched a case study booklet on the success stories of women in Bliss Yojana's MIS Portal and One Stop Center and Women's Helpline. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)