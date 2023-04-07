New Delhi, Apr 7 (PTI) Days after the DCW issued summons to authorities after finding ill-maintained public toilets during an inspection, Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi on Friday said an "inquiry" has been ordered and "appropriate action" will be taken.

Delhi Commission for Women chairperson Swati Maliwal along with two other panel members had inspected certain toilets with a team of counsellors and local residents on Wednesday.

The DCW had then summoned the Municipal Corporation of Delhi and the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board officials over the "pathetic condition" of toilets managed by them.

"We are initiating an inquiry into the matter. Appropriate action will be taken against whoever who will be found guilty of negligence," a statement from the Delhi Mayor's office quoting Oberoi said.

During the inspection of the MCD toilet at Sanjay Colony Jhuggi in Gokul Puri, the panel members observed that there was no caretaker present and human excreta was lying all around inside as well as outside the toilet in the building complex, the DCW had said.

There was overflowing excreta everywhere on the floor with thousands of flies swarming over it. Evidently, due to the unhygienic condition of the toilets, several women and girls are being forced to defecate in the open. The smell in the complex was also extremely nauseating, it had said.

