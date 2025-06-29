Bhubaneswar, Jun 29 (PTI) Odisha's Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan on Sunday said that an administrative inquiry into the Puri stampede incident that left three people dead and 50 others injured would be completed within 30 days.

The stampede took place near Shree Gundicha Temple in Puri early on Sunday during a ceremony related to the ongoing Rath Yatra festivities.

Harichandan said that Development Commissioner Anu Garg will submit her inquiry report to the chief minister within the stipulated 30 days.

“The state government will take stern action against those responsible for the tragic incident,” the law minister said.

Chief District Medical Officer (CDMO), Puri, Kishore Satapathy told PTI that all the injured people have been discharged from the government facility by 8 pm.

“All the injured have been discharged from hospitals after asserting their health condition. All are now stable,” he said.

